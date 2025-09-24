Connecticut Supreme Court Reverses Ruling on Towing Equipment Charges in Victory for Vehicle Recovery Services

Hourly charges for specialized equipment used for non-consensual towing allowed by Justices. DMV had argued that charges should be part of hourly labor rates.

The Connecticut Supreme Court yesterday reversed a lower court decision that prohibited towing companies from charging for specialized equipment used in “exceptional services,” ruling that wrecker services can recover costs for equipment like rotator trucks when performing complex recoveries.

The case, Modzelewski’s Towing & Storage, Inc. v. Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, centered on a 2014 highway accident where Modzelewski’s Towing used a $800,000 rotator truck to extract a severely damaged tractor-trailer wedged beneath a guardrail