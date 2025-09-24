Collision Industry Mourns Passing of Industry Leader Doug Webb

The collision repair industry has lost one of its most dedicated champions with the passing of Doug Webb on Saturday, September 20. Webb died peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, after a seven-week battle following complications from a medical procedure. He was surrounded by his loving family, including his wife Bonnie, son John and daughter-in-law Amy, daughter Stephanie Ware and son-in-law Andy Ware, niece Amanda Ware, and adopted son Mason Webb.

Webb, who founded Douglas Webb & Associates (now Ten Point Complete) in 1993, was inducted into the Collision Industry Hall of Eagles in 2021, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame. Though he came to the collision repair industry as his second career, Webb embraced it wholeheartedly, dedicating himself to its betterment through decades of volunteer service.

NABC Founder and retired Executive Director Chuck Sulkala, in sharing the news with industry colleagues, said, “As you all well know, Doug was not ‘from’ this industry, but I dare say he love this industry more than so many who were truly born in it.”

Webb’s extensive volunteer service included serving on and chairing the boards of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), Collision Industry Foundation (CIF), and I-CAR Education Foundation. During his tenure as president of the NABC board, the organization raised over $800,000 to build and dedicate a medical center for children with cancer at Camp Mak-a-Dream. His leadership at CIF saw the launch of their collision industry relief program in response to Hurricane Katrina. Under his guidance, the I-CAR Education Foundation shifted to a primary philanthropic focus and rebranded as the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

His company, Ten Point Complete, was twice named Employer of the Year by the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Committee for providing employment opportunities for the disabled.

In his own words upon his Hall of Eagles induction in 2021, Webb reflected on his journey: “I am forever grateful for a phone call I received some 26 years ago, not only because it introduced our young company to a new stream of income, but more importantly introduced me to an Industry of the finest people to be found anywhere.”

John Webb, in announcing his father’s passing, shared that his father “loved the collision repair industry, his second career. One of his- and most likely his very- proudest work achievement was being honored with his Hall of Eagles induction.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to honor Webb’s memory consider supporting the Collision Industry Foundation, where John Webb currently serves as a board member, continuing his father’s legacy of service.

Per Webb’s wishes, he will be cremated, with a celebration of life to be held at a date yet to be determined.