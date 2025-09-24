ASE, Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Partner to Support Certified Automotive Professionals

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation announced Tuesday a partnership to provide financial assistance to ASE-certified professionals and their families during emergencies.

The collaboration, called “Support Beyond Certification,” will coordinate outreach to ASE’s certified professionals about AACF’s emergency financial assistance programs for automotive aftermarket workers facing illness, injury, natural disasters or other hardships.

ASE has certified more than 250,000 automotive professionals since 1972 across automotive service, parts, collision repair, truck, school bus and transit bus segments. AACF has provided emergency financial assistance to automotive aftermarket families since 1959.

“ASE is dedicated to