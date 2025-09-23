UVeye Launches AI Inspection Technology for Commercial Truck, Bus Fleets

UVeye announced it is expanding its automated inspection systems to commercial fleets, including Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and United Kingdom.

The company’s drive-through inspection systems use artificial intelligence to scan vehicles and identify mechanical issues, tire problems and exterior damage. The technology has previously been used by automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers and rental car companies.

The heavy-duty platform conducts 17-point inspections in seconds and complies with CTP AT17 requirements, according to the company. The system performs 360-degree scans to detect tire wear, leaks, rust, cracks and exterior damage, then generates digital reports with annotated