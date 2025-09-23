University of the Aftermarket Foundation Awards Over $700,000 in Student Scholarships

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation distributed 368 scholarships worth more than $700,000 for the 2025-26 academic year.

Recipients are enrolled in two-year colleges, four-year universities or accredited automotive vocational programs. Most students are training to become mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair technicians, while others pursue degrees in engineering, business, supply chain and information technology.

The foundation also administered more than 100 additional scholarships for industry groups including state associations and Women in Auto Care. Volunteer reviewers evaluated applications before notifying recipients and their schools.

Applications for 2026-27 scholarships are being accepted through March 31, 2026, at the foundation’s websites.