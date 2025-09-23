CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Toyota, Lexus Approve Hunter’s ADAS Alignment and Calibration System

Toyota, Lexus Approve Hunter’s ADAS Alignment and Calibration System

By Leave a Comment

Toyota Motor Corp. and Lexus have approved Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS alignment and calibration system for use in their North American dealer and collision repair networks, the company announced Sept. 19.

The approvals bring Hunter’s total original equipment manufacturer endorsements to seven. Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti and Subaru previously approved the system. Hunter said it expects additional approvals in 2025.

“It’s been exciting to partner with Toyota Motor North America to approve Ultimate ADAS for Toyota and Lexus dealers,” said Kaleb Silver, Hunter senior director of product management. “Toyota has been a leader in the ADAS market for many years,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey