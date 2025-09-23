CollisionWeek

Latest CCC Crash Course Examines How Economic and Supply Chain Disruptions Are Reshaping Claims and Repair Landscape

Rising tariffs, consumer financial pressure and increasing vehicle complexity are creating cascading effects throughout the claims and collision repair ecosystem.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), published its third-quarter 2025 Crash Course report documenting how economic uncertainty is driving structural changes across original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, insurers and repair shops.

The report draws from 300 million claims-related transactions and millions of bodily injury claims processed through CCC’s platform.

“Today’s auto industry is navigating unprecedented economic turbulence – from pricing pressures to sourcing challenges to household financial strain,” said Kyle Krumlauf, director of industry analytics at CCC and report co-author. “These

