U.S. Commercial Auto Insurance Segment Reported Underwriting Losses of $4.9 Billion Last Year

Commercial auto has generated underwriting losses for 14 straight years.

The U.S. commercial auto insurance line continues to burden the overall property and casualty (P/C) industry, accounting for more than $10 billion in net underwriting losses over the past two years, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best’s Market Segment Report, Stuck in Reverse: Commercial Auto Losses Keep Mounting, states that the segment’s rising loss severity, increasing claims costs and adverse prior-year loss reserve development continue to produce net calendar year underwriting losses for commercial auto insurers.

The commercial auto insurance sector has now generated an underwriting