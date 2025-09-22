CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. Commercial Auto Insurance Segment Reported Underwriting Losses of $4.9 Billion Last Year

U.S. Commercial Auto Insurance Segment Reported Underwriting Losses of $4.9 Billion Last Year

By Leave a Comment

Commercial auto has generated underwriting losses for 14 straight years.

The U.S. commercial auto insurance line continues to burden the overall property and casualty (P/C) industry, accounting for more than $10 billion in net underwriting losses over the past two years, according to a new AM Best report.

AM BestThe Best’s Market Segment Report, Stuck in Reverse: Commercial Auto Losses Keep Mounting, states that the segment’s rising loss severity, increasing claims costs and adverse prior-year loss reserve development continue to produce net calendar year underwriting losses for commercial auto insurers.

The commercial auto insurance sector has now generated an underwriting

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey