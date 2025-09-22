CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Ontario, Canada

CSN Collision announced the addition of a new 25,000-square-foot collision repair facility in Scarborough, Ont., Canada to its network.

The facility, CSN MJ, is located on Eglinton Avenue East and was founded by a husband-and-wife team. The owners began planning the location in 2024.

“Our mission is simple: respond, reassure, and renew,” said Jerry Yahya, co-founder of CSN MJ. “We’ve been in our clients’ shoes and know how stressful the repair process can be. At CSN MJ, we want to make it seamless so our clients can quickly get back to their everyday lives.”

The facility serves the Scarborough area