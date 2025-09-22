CollisionWeek

Australia Association Warns Insurer Acquisitions Threaten Competition

The Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA) said September 18 it supports regulators’ concerns about consolidation in the motor insurance market but opposes a pending acquisition that would further reduce competition.

The MTAA warned the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission against approving Insurance Australia Group Limited’s (ASX: IAG) proposed acquisition of RAC Insurance Pty Limited (RACI) from the Royal Automobile Club of Western Australia Inc, saying the deal would continue a troubling trend of market consolidation.

The ACCC has already approved two major insurance acquisitions this year: IAG’s takeover of RACQ Insurance in Queensland and Allianz’s purchase of RAA Insurance

