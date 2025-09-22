AASP/NJ Hosted 18th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) held its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Sept. 16 at Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, N.J.

The tournament, named for the late body shop owner and association leader, drew members of the automotive and collision repair industry.

“It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces enjoying a day of fun, food, prizes and a great game of golf!” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “Taking a much needed break from the busy