Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Up in the First Half of September Over Last Year

Prices were essentially flat month-over-month on an adjusted basis.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, increased slightly from August in the first 15 days of September. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased from 207.4 to 207.5—a negligible month-over-month change of 0.0%—but was 2.2% higher than the full month of September 2024.
The seasonal adjustment reduced the results, as it was higher than typical. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of September rose 0.3% compared to August, and the unadjusted price is higher by 2.3% year-over-year. The average move for the full
