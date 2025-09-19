Leslie Doggett Auto Group Acquires Russell & Smith Ford, Honda Dealerships, Collision Center and Ford Parts Distribution Business in Houston, Texas

The Leslie Doggett Auto Group announced the acquisition of Russell & Smith Ford, Honda, and Collision Center operations, as well as one of the nation’s top five wholesale Ford and Honda parts distribution businesses.

Located at the 610 South Loop and Main Street in Houston, Texas, the acquisition was made from the Mike Smith and Chase Smith families.

For more than a century, Russell & Smith has been a cornerstone of the Houston community. Since its founding in 1917, the dealership group became a premier name for Ford and Honda vehicles.

The business generates over $300 million in annual revenue