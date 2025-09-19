AIA Canada Releases National Collision Repair Standards

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) yesterday announced the release of a new Statement of Minimum Canadian Standards in Collision Repair, designed to establish a consistent baseline for safe, high-quality auto body repairs across the country. As vehicle technology continues to evolve with advanced materials, electronics, and driver-assistance systems, ensuring collision repair facilities are equipped and trained to restore vehicles to manufacturer specifications has never been more important.

“Our goal with these minimum standards is to create common ground for the industry, a shared benchmark that ensures Canadians can trust that their vehicles are being repaired safely,