ABPA Joins Multi-Association Letter on Section 232 Steel and Aluminum Tariff Process

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has joined a coalition of industry groups in signing a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department regarding recent changes to the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs.

The letter, organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, raises concerns about the expanded “inclusions process,” which now applies tariffs to hundreds of additional product categories.

For ABPA members, these changes create uncertainty and added costs. Many auto parts that contain only small amounts of steel or aluminum—or rely on complex global supply chains—are now subject to strict reporting rules and steep penalties if requirements are not