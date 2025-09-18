Rivian Breaks Ground on $5B Georgia Plant, Eyes 2028 Production Start

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) held a groundbreaking ceremony September 16 for its new Georgia manufacturing facility, marking the official start of a project expected to create 7,500 jobs and produce 400,000 vehicles annually once fully operational.

The Social Circle, Ga. plant represents a multi-billion dollar investment, with construction slated to begin in 2026 and customer vehicle production anticipated in 2028. The facility will manufacture Rivian’s midsize R2 SUV and R3 crossover models.

“We are cementing Rivian’s future at our Georgia plant, helping ensure America maintains its