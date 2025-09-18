MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released

Current collision repair industry trends and networking featured at November 3 event.

The one-day conference agenda for the 2025 MSO Symposium has been confirmed by the advisory board and administration.

The collision industry event created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas, Nev. on Nov. 3, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX, at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. (PST) and features a full day of content and networking functions.

Below is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2025 conference timeline and agenda:

Monday, November 3, 2025