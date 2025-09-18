CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released

MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released

By Leave a Comment

Current collision repair industry trends and networking featured at November 3 event.

The one-day conference agenda for the 2025 MSO Symposium has been confirmed by the advisory board and administration.

MSO Symposium logoThe collision industry event created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas, Nev. on Nov. 3, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX, at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. (PST) and features a full day of  content and networking functions.

Below is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2025 conference timeline and agenda:

Monday, November 3, 2025

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey