CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Distracted Driving Study Shows 240% Crash Risk Increase

Distracted Driving Study Shows 240% Crash Risk Increase

By Leave a Comment

Drivers who use phones while driving face a 240% higher crash risk compared to those who don’t, according to a report released Wednesday by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

GHSA logoThe report, A Data-Driven Action Plan for Safer Roads, calls for states to adopt predictive analytics technology to prevent crashes before they occur, rather than responding after accidents happen.

More than 200,000 people have died on U.S. roads since 2020, according to the organizations.

The study found that telematics risk assessment can predict crash likelihood by analyzing driver behaviors including phone handling, speeding, hard braking

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey