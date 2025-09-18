Distracted Driving Study Shows 240% Crash Risk Increase

Drivers who use phones while driving face a 240% higher crash risk compared to those who don’t, according to a report released Wednesday by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

The report, A Data-Driven Action Plan for Safer Roads, calls for states to adopt predictive analytics technology to prevent crashes before they occur, rather than responding after accidents happen.

More than 200,000 people have died on U.S. roads since 2020, according to the organizations.

The study found that telematics risk assessment can predict crash likelihood by analyzing driver behaviors including phone handling, speeding, hard braking