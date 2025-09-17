State Farm Reports Declining Animal Collisions

New data shows a reduction in animal collision claims, but autumn months remain most dangerous.

State Farm has released new data estimating 1.7 million auto insurance claims in the U.S. from animal collisions from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, a slight decline from 1.8 million the previous year. Deer-related incidents accounted for more than 1.1 million of these claims.

The report also indicated that U.S. drivers faced odds of 1 in 139 of being involved in an animal collision—an improvement compared to last year’s 1 in 128 national average.

The Top States for Animal Collisions include: