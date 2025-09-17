CollisionWeek

Jaguar Land Rover Cyber Attack Will Keep Production Paused Until Next Week

The cyberattack against Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will keep vehicle production paused until next week.

In a statement posted on the JLR website about the cyberattack, the company stated, “Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday 24th September 2025.”

“We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time,” the statement continued. “We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing

