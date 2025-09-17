CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Alberta, Canada

CSN GP, a collision repair facility founded in 2022, has joined the CSN Collision Network as it seeks to expand services in the Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada.

The shop was established by Grant Wert after he purchased a group of buildings that included an existing body shop. Wert operates the collision business alongside auto service and sales operations. His son John has also joined the company.

“Our customers make a huge investment in their vehicles, and they deserve repairs that reflect that,” Wert said. “We want every person who walks through our doors to feel valued, supported, and confident in