Vehicle Ownership Costs Fall $719 to $11,577 Annually, AAA Reports

The average cost of owning and operating a new vehicle dropped to $11,577 in 2025, down $719 from the previous year, according to AAA’s annual Your Driving Costs analysis released today.

The decline reflects lower depreciation, reduced finance charges and falling fuel prices, the motor club said. Monthly ownership costs averaged $964.78.

“It might be tempting to rush to the dealer for a new car when you notice a drop in ownership costs this year,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of automotive research. “However, consumers should factor in all the expenses involved before making any commitments.”

Depreciation remains the largest

