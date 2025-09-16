IIHS to Add Risky Driving Detection Features to Top Safety Award Requirements

Will add impairment detection systems, intelligent speed assistance and driver attention systems to ratings.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety will add vehicle technology that detects risky driver behavior to its Top Safety Pick+ award criteria, the organization’s president announced Tuesday.

IIHS plans to require impairment detection systems, intelligent speed assistance and driver attention systems for its top safety award in coming years as part of efforts to reduce U.S. road deaths 30% by 2030.

“As part of our 30×30 vision to cut U.S. road deaths 30% by 2030, we are committed to addressing the risky — and often illegal