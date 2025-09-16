CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS to Add Risky Driving Detection Features to Top Safety Award Requirements

IIHS to Add Risky Driving Detection Features to Top Safety Award Requirements

By Leave a Comment

Will add impairment detection systems, intelligent speed assistance and driver attention systems to ratings.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety will add vehicle technology that detects risky driver behavior to its Top Safety Pick+ award criteria, the organization’s president announced Tuesday.

IIHS plans to require impairment detection systems, intelligent speed assistance and driver attention systems for its top safety award in coming years as part of efforts to reduce U.S. road deaths 30% by 2030.

“As part of our 30×30 vision to cut U.S. road deaths 30% by 2030, we are committed to addressing the risky — and often illegal

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey