CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford to Open New World Headquarters in Dearborn

Ford to Open New World Headquarters in Dearborn

By Leave a Comment

Ford Motor Company. announced it will relocate its world headquarters to a new facility on its Dearborn product development campus, with plans to demolish the iconic Glass House that has served as the company’s nerve center for nearly 70 years.

The new headquarters, called the Henry Ford II World Center, will accommodate up to 4,000 employees — double the capacity of the current facility. The building is part of Ford’s campus redesign aimed at consolidating engineering, design and corporate functions.

“To win in this new era, we must work more closely together than ever before,” Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey