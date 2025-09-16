Ford to Open New World Headquarters in Dearborn

Ford Motor Company. announced it will relocate its world headquarters to a new facility on its Dearborn product development campus, with plans to demolish the iconic Glass House that has served as the company’s nerve center for nearly 70 years.

The new headquarters, called the Henry Ford II World Center, will accommodate up to 4,000 employees — double the capacity of the current facility. The building is part of Ford’s campus redesign aimed at consolidating engineering, design and corporate functions.

“To win in this new era, we must work more closely together than ever before,” Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford