Collision Repair Education Foundation Schedules Fall Career Fairs to Connect Students with Employers

Events currently planned for Utah and Tennessee in October.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation will host two career fairs this fall aimed at connecting high school and college students with potential employers in the collision repair industry.

The events are scheduled for Oct. 2 at Granger High School in Salt Lake City and Oct. 21 at Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Murfreesboro in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Organizations interested in participating in the career fairs or scheduling events in other locations can contact the foundation through its website.

“All segments of the collision industry – repair shops and dealerships as well as