I-CAR Names John Eck Vice President of Business Development

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), has appointed John Eck as vice president of business development, effective Sept. 15.

The nonprofit education organization said Eck will oversee business development strategy across six industry segments: collision repairers, insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and schools.

“The appointment of John Eck in this role highlights I-CAR’s ongoing priority to ensure the industry we serve realizes the full benefit of the resources and services we offer,” said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR CEO and president. “I-CAR’s vision – that every person in the collision repair industry has the information, knowledge and skills

