CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / US Personal Auto Insurance Segment Sustains Underwriting Turnaround Into 2025

US Personal Auto Insurance Segment Sustains Underwriting Turnaround Into 2025

By Leave a Comment

First half direct loss ratio improved over 2024 even as average claim is up more than 10% from 2024.

U.S. personal auto insurers saw the segment’s first-half 2025 direct loss ratio fall again from the same two previous six-month periods, indicating that the significant rebound experienced in 2024 may carry over through 2025, according to a new AM Best report.

AM Best logoThe Best’s Market Segment Report, US Personal Auto’s 2024 Underwriting Performance Markedly Improves, states that the segment’s net underwriting income of nearly $14 billion in 2024 came on the heels of three straight years of underwriting losses, including a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey