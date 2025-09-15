US Personal Auto Insurance Segment Sustains Underwriting Turnaround Into 2025

First half direct loss ratio improved over 2024 even as average claim is up more than 10% from 2024.

U.S. personal auto insurers saw the segment’s first-half 2025 direct loss ratio fall again from the same two previous six-month periods, indicating that the significant rebound experienced in 2024 may carry over through 2025, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best’s Market Segment Report, US Personal Auto’s 2024 Underwriting Performance Markedly Improves, states that the segment’s net underwriting income of nearly $14 billion in 2024 came on the heels of three straight years of underwriting losses, including a