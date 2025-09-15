Registration Open for Georgia Collision Industry Association October 6 Golf Outing

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) will host its 2025 Golf Tournament on October 6 at Eagle Watch Golf Club in Woodstock, Ga. Check in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. The Shot Gun start is at 10 a.m.
Registration for the event is open online.
A variety of sponsorships are available. More information about the event is available at the GCIA website.
