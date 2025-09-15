Free Webinar from ASE Tomorrow on Introduction to OBDII on UDS – Part I

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “Introduction to OBDII on UDS – Part I.”

In this webinar, technical trainer Rick Escalambre explores Global OBDII and introduces OBDII on Unified Diagnostics Services (OBDonUDS). The first OBDonUDS vehicle was recently released. By 2027, all light and medium-duty vehicles will be equipped with this newer-generation OBDII system.

Participants in this webinar will receive an emailed certificate of attendance for this live session approximately one after the session..

