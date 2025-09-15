ASA Applauds U.S. House Appropriations Committee Approval of Apprenticeships and other Workforce Training Program Funding

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that United States House Appropriations Committee voted 35-28 on September 10 to advance House Republican’s Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, (LHHSE) and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2026. This bill largely aligns with the strategic workforce development plan articulated in a joint report recently released by the U.S. Departments of Labor, Education, and Commerce.

ASA applauds Congress and the Trump Administration for prioritizing the need to resolve workforce shortage and training concerns.

The FY ’26 LHHSE appropriations bill allocates $285 million towards apprenticeship grants, of which $100 million is reserved for