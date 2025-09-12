Wesco Group Acquires DealerShop Paint Distribution Division

Wesco Group announced the acquisition of DealerShop’s Paint Distribution Division, expanding the paint and body equipment distributor’s U.S. operations.

The acquisition adds to Wesco Group’s network of locations serving automotive refinish, industrial, commercial, aerospace and marine markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DealerShop, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, operates what it calls the first U.S.-based national group purchasing organization focused on automotive industry purchasing needs.

“We are excited to welcome DealerShop’s Paint Distribution team and customers to the Wesco Group family,” said Matt Johnson, vice president of mergers and acquisitions. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve customers coast to