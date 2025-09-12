CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Cyber Attack Continues to Stall Jaguar Land Rover Vehicle Production

Cyber Attack Continues to Stall Jaguar Land Rover Vehicle Production

By Leave a Comment

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicle production remains halted at sites globally as the result of a cyber attack the company acknowledged over a week ago.

The company first acknowledged the attack in a statement September 2. The company said at the time, “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident.  We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.”

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.  At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey