Cyber Attack Continues to Stall Jaguar Land Rover Vehicle Production

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicle production remains halted at sites globally as the result of a cyber attack the company acknowledged over a week ago.

The company first acknowledged the attack in a statement September 2. The company said at the time, “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.”

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner. At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been