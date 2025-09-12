Consumer Sentiment Continues to Decline in September

Preliminary results indicate consumer views on the economy continue to deteriorate.

Consumer sentiment continued moving down in preliminary September results according to the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers report released today.

The Consumer Sentiment Index declined to 55.2 in early September, down 2.8 points or 4.8% from 58.2 in the August survey. The Consumer Sentiment Index was also down 14.7 points or 21% from 70.1 in September 2024.

According to Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu, September’s easing in economic views was particularly strong among lower and middle income consumers. Buying conditions for durables improved, while all other index