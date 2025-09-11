CollisionWeek

TOPDON US Sponsors ASE Education Foundation for Automotive Workforce Training

Automotive tool manufacturer TOPDON US has signed a sponsorship agreement with the ASE Education Foundation to support automotive technician education and training programs.

TOPDON has donated more than $300,000 in products and cash to automotive education organizations through its TOP-UP Academic Initiative.

“ASE offers one of the most respected certifications an automotive repair professional can earn,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON US. “It is both a benchmark for the automotive workforce and a representative of each technician’s dedication to their automotive craft. The demand for qualified technicians has never been higher and we’re proud to sponsor the ASE

