CSN Collision Adds Windsor, Nova Scotia Shop to Network

CSN Collision announced it has added Windsor Collision Centre to its network of collision repair facilities. The shop is located in Windsor, Nova Scotia.

Windsor Collision Centre was founded in the mid-1960s and acquired by Leonard Adams on Oct. 1, 2019. Adams rebranded the business as Windsor Collision Centre Limited. He has nearly 40 years of experience in the collision repair industry.

“CSN’s values and mission closely align with my goals for the business,” Adams said.

The shop serves a community of more than 40,000 residents in the Windsor area.