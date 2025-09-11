CollisionWeek

Caliber Acquires Mobile Repair Firm to Expand Fleet Services

Caliber has acquired Car Body Lab, a mobile auto body repair service operating in 20 cities across seven states. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Caliber’s fleet solutions division, which provides repair services to large commercial vehicle fleets. Car Body Lab will continue operating as a standalone business.

“Caliber is a customer-first business – we’re always focused on excellent service and exceptional customer satisfaction,” said Shawn Hezar, Caliber’s chief corporate development officer. “We want to put our customers back on the road safely and quickly.”

The deal adds mobile repair capabilities to Caliber’s existing network

