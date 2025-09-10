Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Flat in August Month over Month

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was up slightly year over year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were flat in August compared to July. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) was unchanged at 207.4, representing a 1.7% increase from the same period last year.

The seasonal adjustment softened the results for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values increased more than typically seen for the month. The non-adjusted price in August increased by 1.0% compared to July, which now makes the unadjusted average price 1.8% higher year over year. The long-term move on average