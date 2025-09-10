CollisionWeek

NABC Trains First Responders on Advanced Vehicle Rescue Techniques at IIHS

Nearly 100 first responders from five states participated in a vehicle extrication training program at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) facility in Ruckersville, Va. on Tuesday.

The training, organized through the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, brought together rescue personnel from Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland to learn extraction techniques for modern vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems.

IIHS, Allstate, GEICO, Farmers, Nationwide, Travelers and Hurst Jaws of Life supported the event.

Modern vehicles present new challenges for emergency responders due to high-strength steel construction, multiple airbag systems, advanced

