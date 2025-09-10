CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Shop to Network in New York City

CARSTAR announced the addition of a new collision repair facility to its network in the New York City borough of Queens. CARSTAR MacArthur Collision spans 4,000 square foot and employs six people. The facility is located at 13631 Springfield Boulevard.

Owner Michael Taliercio has 25 years of experience in the collision repair industry. This marks his first CARSTAR franchise location.

“Joining the CARSTAR family is an exciting next step for our team,” said Mike Taliercio, owner of CARSTAR MacArthur Collision. “With CARSTAR’s support, resources, and brand reputation, we’re better equipped than ever to provide top-tier repairs and outstanding customer service