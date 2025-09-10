ASE, CREF, I-CAR and WrenchWay Announce Partnership to Address Technician Shortage

Four industry organizations announced they have formed a partnership to address the shortage of service technicians.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and WrenchWay said they will collaborate on recruiting and training programs.

“Working closely with our colleagues at I-CAR, CREF and WrenchWay, we began a powerful collaboration to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: attracting and preparing the next generation of automotive service professionals,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “We are committed to a shared goal of building the widest pathway to attract new talent and advance the collision repair field together.”

The partnership will focus on three areas: marketing campaigns to change perceptions about automotive careers, providing education and training programs, and supporting new technicians with mentorship and career development.

The organizations plan to launch advertising campaigns across web, social and print media to target students, parents and educators. They will promote available career paths and address what they say are misconceptions about the industry.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with CREF’s mission to support collision repair educational programs, students and schools,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of CREF. “By combining our resources and industry connections, we can help ensure schools have the tools, equipment and support needed to attract students and prepare them for fulfilling, lifelong careers.”

The partnership will also develop entry-level education programs and support career technical education schools through scholarships, donations and certifications. The programs are designed to lead to industry-recognized credentials.

“At WrenchWay, we’re focused on building stronger connections between schools, students and employers,” said Jay Goninen, president and co-founder of WrenchWay. “Collaborating with ASE, I-CAR and CREF allows us to expand those connections and help more students see the incredible opportunities available in today’s modern, technology-driven shops.”

Several initiatives are already operational, including a centralized job board at collisioncareers.com and the I-CAR Academy curriculum for shops and schools training entry-level technicians.

“This partnership expands the work I-CAR has championed through initiatives like the Collision Careers web and social platforms and I-CAR Academy, ensuring that employers, students and schools have clear, structured and affordable entry points into high-demand collision repair careers,” said Dara Goroff, I-CAR’s vice president of planning and industry talent programming.