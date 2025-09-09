CollisionWeek

Women’s Participation Vital to Solving Australia Automotive Industry’s 40,000 Technician Shortage

Australia’s automotive aftermarket continues to face a serious and persistent skills shortage, with data from the Mining and Automotive Skills Alliance revealing that women currently represent just 20% of the automotive workforce, and only 2.6% within automotive and engineering trade roles.

Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association logoThis underrepresentation is exacerbating the talent gap—particularly as Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) research estimates the industry is short of almost 40,000 technicians, comprising 27,000 qualified technicians and 13,500 apprentices. With these shortfalls, every workshop in the nation is impacted.

Meanwhile, nearly 35% of key occupations within the automotive industry are flagged as being in shortage, according to the

