S&P Global Names New Presidents for CARFAX, Mobility Division Units

Announcement comes in advance of spin of Mobility division into standalone public company.

S&P Global has appointed Scott Fredericks as president of CARFAX and Joe Lafeir as president of Mobility Business Solutions.

Fredericks, currently CARFAX’s chief operating officer, succeeds Bill Eager, who was recently named president of S&P Global Mobility and will become CEO when the division separates into a standalone public company. Lafeir previously served as president of Automotive Insights.

Both executives will report to Eager.

“We are pleased to promote Scott and Joe to these important roles on the Mobility leadership team,” Eager said. “Both bring decades of