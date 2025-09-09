New Vehicle Sales Up 6.1% in August as Buyers Rush to Beat Price Increases

Consumers bring forward purchases in expectation of tariff related price increases and BEV tax credit expiration.
New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.1 million units in August 2025, marking a 6.1% increase from the same month last year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
Sales through the first eight months of 2025 rose 5.0% year-over-year on a seasonally adjusted basis. NADA Chief Economist Patrick Manzi suggested the August strength may reflect consumer urgency ahead of expected price hikes due to tariffs as well as the expiration of the federal tax credits on battery
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.