New Vehicle Sales Up 6.1% in August as Buyers Rush to Beat Price Increases

Consumers bring forward purchases in expectation of tariff related price increases and BEV tax credit expiration.

New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.1 million units in August 2025, marking a 6.1% increase from the same month last year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).

Sales through the first eight months of 2025 rose 5.0% year-over-year on a seasonally adjusted basis. NADA Chief Economist Patrick Manzi suggested the August strength may reflect consumer urgency ahead of expected price hikes due to tariffs as well as the expiration of the federal tax credits on battery