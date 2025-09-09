CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New Vehicle Sales Up 6.1% in August as Buyers Rush to Beat Price Increases

New Vehicle Sales Up 6.1% in August as Buyers Rush to Beat Price Increases

By Leave a Comment

Consumers bring forward purchases in expectation of tariff related price increases and BEV tax credit expiration.

New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.1 million units in August 2025, marking a 6.1% increase from the same month last year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).

Sales through the first eight months of 2025 rose 5.0% year-over-year on a seasonally adjusted basis. NADA Chief Economist Patrick Manzi suggested the August strength may reflect consumer urgency ahead of expected price hikes due to tariffs as well as the expiration of the federal tax credits on battery

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey