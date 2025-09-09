Collision Repair Industry Sees 35% Drop in MSO Acquisitions and Openings Despite Continued Consolidation

Focus Advisors report multiple shop operator expansion in the first half declined sharply compared to last year.

Deal volume in the collision repair industry fell sharply in the first half of 2025, with acquisitions and opening at major consolidators down more than a third compared to 2024. The large national and regional MSO acquired or opened 223 shops compared to 343 in the same period last year, according to a new report from Focus Advisors.

The 35% decline was concentrated among three of the industry’s “Big 5” operators – Caliber, Crash Champions and Joe Hudson’s – which pulled back from