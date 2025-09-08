Waymo Gets Authorization for Autonomous Robotaxi Rides at San Jose Airport

Waymo has received authorization to offer fully autonomous rides at San José Mineta International Airport terminals, the company announced Wednesday.

The Google subsidiary will begin testing this fall and plans to launch commercial service later this year. San Jose will become the second international airport where Waymo operates autonomously and the first in California, following its existing service at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“It’s the perfect time for Waymo’s autonomous vehicles to begin to roll into San José, the Capital of Silicon Valley,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “For decades, our region has shaped the future — and