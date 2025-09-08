CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Expands Estimating Platform Options Nationwide for Select Service Network

State Farm Expands Estimating Platform Options Nationwide for Select Service Network

By Leave a Comment

Insurer to offer choice between CCC One and Mitchell Cloud Estimating following successful Ohio pilot program.

State Farm announced September 8 that it will expand estimating platform options for its Select Service collision repair network nationwide, building on a successful pilot program launched in 2024.

State Farm logoThe nation’s largest private passenger auto insurer will now allow all Select Service repairers to choose between CCC One and Mitchell Cloud Estimating (MCE) platforms for writing estimates, marking a significant shift toward greater flexibility for its preferred provider network.

“State Farm has been exploring the use of an additional estimating product suite for its

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey